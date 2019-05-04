|
Anthony C. Migliaccio
West Long Branch - Anthony C. Migliaccio, 93 of West Long Branch passed away peacefully on May 2, 2019 at home surrounded by his loving family. Tony Malatch as he was affectionately called was loved by all who knew him. Tony was born on January 30, 1926 on West End Avenue in Long Branch. He attended and graduated from Long Branch High School in 1944 and was also a graduate of the Lincoln Institute in Newark. He served honorably in Europe during World War II as a Sergeant, Tank Commander, and assistant to the Commanding Officer in the 628 TD Battalion.
He raised his family in Long Branch until 1976 at which time he moved to his current residence in West Long Branch. He wintered in Boynton Beach, Florida. Tony was president and owner of Slocum/Long Branch Fuel Company along with his partner and deceased brother in law Samuel F. Sestito. He was a compassionate person who worked tirelessly to keep his customers warm in the winter.
Tony was a parishioner of Holy Trinity Church of Christ the King Parish his entire life where he was also an usher for many years. He was a past president of the LB Board of Education in the 70s in which he was honored and served proudly. He was a life member and past president of: The Amerigo Vespucci, IAMA, UNICO, Christopher Columbus Club, and Holy Trinity Holy Name Society & PTA. He was a life member of the LB Exchange Club, Monmouth County ARC, Elks Lodge 742, The VFW, Atlantic Engine Truck Company, Fuel Merchants Association, Lions Club, CBA Father's Century Club, and the LB Old Guard. He was also a 4th degree Knight of Columbus.
Tony was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather who put his family above all. He enjoyed playing golf, was a diehard NY Yankees fan and enjoyed traveling with friends. He shared his positive and charitable spirit and his sincere love of life with everyone he met.
He was predeceased by his parents Antonio & Maria Migliaccio, brothers Joseph and Nicholas, and sister Nevasse Fragale. He is survived by his high school sweetheart of 69 years, Kathleen Sestito Migliaccio; their 3 children, Anthony C. & Colleen Migliaccio of Oceanport, Lynne Ann & Paul Casale of WLB, and Rodney & Jeanna Migliaccio of Eatontown; 6 grandchildren Anthony (Stephanie) Migliaccio, Lauren (Thomas) Nastasi, Amanda (John) Liska, Kayla & Kara Casale, and Dominic Migliaccio; 4 great-grandchildren, Audriana & Siena Nastasi, Sofia & Scarlett Liska. He is also survived by his brother James C. Migliaccio and many loving nieces and nephews.
The family is grateful to the caregivers, VA, and hospice for their dedication and support during this difficult time.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 4 from 4-7 pm and Sunday, May 5 from 2-6 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. Funeral, Monday; 12 noon at the funeral home with a 1pm Mass at Holy Trinity Church, Long Branch. Interment will follow at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Memorial donations may be made to Christ the King Parish, 380 Division Street, Long Branch, NJ 07740. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 4, 2019