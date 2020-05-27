Anthony Cecero
Middletown - It is with great sadness that the Cecero Family announce the passing of Anthony Cecero, age 71, of Middletown, NJ. Anthony passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Anthony was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Vito and Anita Cecero on October 16, 1948.
Anthony had a long and successful career on Wall Street. He was a First Vice President for Morgan Stanley, in New York, NY, until 2002. He continued to work as an independent consultant in the compliance field, until his retirement in 2011. He was an avid fan of the NY Mets and the NY Rangers and loved spending time with his family and friends. His favorite holiday was Christmas and was always the first in his neighborhood to decorate his home. He was known by his family and friends to be "larger than life", always making jokes and giving people nicknames.
Anthony was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. Predeceased by his father, Vito Cecero, he is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Phyllis, of 41 years; his children, Christina Smith (William); Alexis; Nicholas; his mother, Anita; brother, Bruce; Uncle Michael and Aunt Helen; Aunt Theresa, and by many cousins and friends.
Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. The funeral service and entombment will be private for the immediate family members only. To post a condolence for the family, or to share a memory of Anthony please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation at https://www.dav.org/.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.