Anthony Cecero
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony Cecero

Middletown - It is with great sadness that the Cecero Family announce the passing of Anthony Cecero, age 71, of Middletown, NJ. Anthony passed away on Sunday, May 24, 2020, at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center. Anthony was born in Brooklyn, NY, to Vito and Anita Cecero on October 16, 1948.

Anthony had a long and successful career on Wall Street. He was a First Vice President for Morgan Stanley, in New York, NY, until 2002. He continued to work as an independent consultant in the compliance field, until his retirement in 2011. He was an avid fan of the NY Mets and the NY Rangers and loved spending time with his family and friends. His favorite holiday was Christmas and was always the first in his neighborhood to decorate his home. He was known by his family and friends to be "larger than life", always making jokes and giving people nicknames.

Anthony was a loving and devoted husband, father, son, brother, uncle, nephew and cousin. Predeceased by his father, Vito Cecero, he is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Phyllis, of 41 years; his children, Christina Smith (William); Alexis; Nicholas; his mother, Anita; brother, Bruce; Uncle Michael and Aunt Helen; Aunt Theresa, and by many cousins and friends.

Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel, NJ. The funeral service and entombment will be private for the immediate family members only. To post a condolence for the family, or to share a memory of Anthony please visit his page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Disabled Veterans National Foundation at https://www.dav.org/.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Holmdel Funeral Home - Holmdel
26 S HOLMDEL RD
Holmdel, NJ 07733
(732) 946-3322
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved