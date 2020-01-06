Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740

Service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
6:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740






West Long Branch - Anthony "Tony" Chiafullo, 62 of West Long Branch, died January 4, 2020 at Monmouth Medical Center. Born in Long Branch, he was a lifelong resident of West Long Branch. Tony was the owner and operator of Tony's Auto Body in Long Branch. He was an Exempt Fireman of the Atlantic Engine and Truck Company of the Long Branch Fire Department, a member of the West Long Branch Fire Department Company # 2, the Long Branch Elks # 742 and a parishioner of Christ the King Parish in Long Branch.

Surviving are his wife, Lynne Micciulla Chiafullo; 2 sons, Bill Chiafullo and Bobby Chiafullo; a brother and sister-in-law, Patsy and Patricia Chiafullo; his sister and brother-in-law, Anna and Raymond Humphrey and his sister in law, Joyce Laugelli and John Jones.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, January 8, 2020 from 3 pm until the time of services beginning at 6:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made to the West Long Branch First Aid Squad, P.O. Box 197, West Long Branch, NJ 07764. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
