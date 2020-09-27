1/
Anthony Dario
Anthony Dario

Berkeley Township - Anthony Dario, 89, of Silver Ridge Park North section of Berkeley Township, passed away on Saturday, September 26, 2020. Born in New York City, NY, he lived in Brooklyn, NY before moving to Berkeley Township 25 years ago. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Anthony then established a career as a Foreman Painter for Duralab in Brooklyn. He was active in Silver Ridge acting as a Trustee for the Home Owner's Association, he was also active in the Mens Club, Captain of the Boccee Team, was active in Bowling, and wrote for the SRPN Homeowner's Association newspaper for his own column, "Tony Sez". He is preceded in death by his parents, Salvatore and Mary (Rizzo) and his first wife Rosemarie in 1998. He is survived by his wife Annette Jacknow, her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren; his children, twins Charles Dario and Kathleen Sleavin, Charlene Dario, two brothers; Jimmy and Joe, a sister Helen Carone, 10 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren. The family will receive relatives and friends on Tuesday, September 29, 2020 from 2 to 6pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals, 145 St Catherine Blvd, Toms River, NJ. A Funeral Service will be offered on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at 11am at the funeral home. Burial will follow to St Joseph Cemetery, Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
