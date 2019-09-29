|
Anthony Del Pizzo, Jr.
Ocean Grove - Anthony Del Pizzo Jr., 81, of Ocean Grove, NJ, passed away on September 25, 2019 at The Manor by the Sea Nursing Home. Anthony was a lifelong resident of Asbury Park until he moved to Neptune, NJ after retirement. He proudly served in the U.S. Army and then dedicated his life to his creative work as a self-employed gardener, who took care of large estates in Deal, NJ.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents Antonio and Ida Castellucia Del Pizzo; brother Arthur Del Pizzo, and his loving companion Barbara DeSeno.
Surviving are his sisters, Theresa De Sarno, Ocean Township and Marie Brown, Ocean Township, his stepchildren Debbie DeSeno of Neptune, Marianne DeSeno of Tinton Falls, Danny DeSeno and wife Beverly of Sea Girt, Thomas DeSeno and wife Lisa of Howell; and several grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Anthony will be fondly remembered by his family, friends, neighbors and caregivers for his many "Anthony-isms" (may they live on).
Visitation will be held Monday, September 30, 2019 from 5-8 pm at Francioni, Taylor & Lopez Funeral Home, 1200 10th Ave, Neptune, NJ. A service will be held Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 10 am at the funeral home, followed by interment at St. Catharine's Cemetery, Sea Girt, NJ.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Sept. 29, 2019