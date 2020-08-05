1/1
Anthony DeSalvo
Anthony DeSalvo

Toms River - Anthony "Tony Dee" DeSalvo Jr., 86, of Toms River, NJ peacefully passed away at Community Medical Center in Toms River while surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Jersey City to Anthony DeSalvo, Sr. and Jean (Lofrano) DeSalvo. Tony was a Korean War Veteran and worked for New Penn Trucking while living in Bayonne and moved to Toms River upon his retirement. He was an avid hockey fan and horseracing enthusiast. He was a devoted husband and loving and supportive father and grandfather.

Tony was predeceased by his parents Anthony and Jean DeSalvo and his brother Nicholas DeSalvo. He is survived by his loving wife of 63 years Lucy (De Chiaro) DeSalvo; daughters Maria Scuttaro and her husband Ralph of Brick and Toniann Moore and her husband Charlie of South Plainfield; a granddaughter TinaMarie Snyder and her husband Shawn and was also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visiting hours will be held from 2-5 pm on Sunday August 9, 2020 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ 08755. A funeral mass will be held on Monday August 10, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church 130 St. Maximilian Lane Toms River, NJ. Entombment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park 1722 Silverton Rd. Toms River, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Aug. 5 to Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
9
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
QUINN FUNERAL SERVICE
AUG
10
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church
