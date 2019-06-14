Anthony F. Good



Tinton Falls - - Anthony F. Good (Tony), 84, passed away with caring family members by his side on Wednesday.



Tony is survived by his devoted wife, Dianne (Dee), who celebrated 60 years of marriage with him. Together they had five loving children, Christopher, Audrey, Gregory, Daniel and Matthew. He is also survived by their children's spouses Eric, Kimberly, Anne and Jane, grandchildren Brian, Mark, Courtney, Taylor, Hannah, Ryan, great grandchild Charlie and many nieces and nephews. Tony was a caring, dedicated family man and a friend to many.



Born on January 26, 1935, he grew up in a proud Lithuanian family in Cicero, Illinois. He attended St. Mel High School where he ran track and played football, and earned a BSc in Commerce from De Paul University. Upon graduation he worked for 10 years at Paper Mate while living in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. During that time, he served for 6 years in the US Army Reserve and was honorably discharged as a Sgt. 1st Class. Tony became Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus Council 4837 in Wheeling, and was an enthusiastic member of the Des Plaines Amateur Theatre Group, appearing in a number of comedies.



He accepted a position with the Warner Lambert company in 1969 and moved his family to Succasunna, NJ. While there he became a Charter Grand Knight of St. Theresa Council 5170. In the late 1980s Tony and Dee retired to Washington, NJ where he became an Honorary Life Member of St. Joseph Council 5170, and to Ocean City, NJ, where they welcomed many visitors. Together they traveled extensively, often on cruises, seeing the world and loved ones. Tony was an avid reader and political pundit, and will always be remembered for his keen wit, dancing, unwavering support and good humor.



Family and friends are invited to gather for a memorial service on Saturday, June 15 from 2-5pm in the Atrium at the Town Square building, Seabrook Village, 3000 Essex Rd, Tinton Falls, NJ. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to World Vision (worldvision.org ), Box 9716, Federal Way, WA, 98063. Published in Asbury Park Press on June 14, 2019