Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
(732) 899-9090
Anthony Ferens
Visitation
Thursday, May 23, 2019
5:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Colonial Funeral Homes - Brick
2170 Highway 88
Brick, NJ 08724
Anthony Ferens Obituary
Anthony Ferens

Brick - Anthony Ferens, 59 of Brick passed away Monday May 20, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center, Brick. He was born in Newark, NJ and lived there for many years before moving to Brick thirty years ago.

Anthony was the owner of Tony's Heating and Air Conditioning in Brick.

Surviving is his wife Jayne Dini Ferens; two sons Anthony and Joseph Ferens, two daughters Gina Ferens and Angela Santiago; his brother Richard Ferens; his sister Michelle Zaraza and two grandchildren A.J. and Briella.

Visitation will be Thursday May 23, 2019 from 5:00 -9:00 pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170N Hwy. 88, Brick. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory may be made to the s Project.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 21, 2019
