Funeral Mass
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
St. Mary's Church
747 W. Bay Ave
Barnegat, NJ
Anthony Fresulone, Jr.

Barnegat - Anthony Fresulone, Jr., 80, of Barnegat passed March 24, 2019. He is survived by his wife Juanita Fresulone (nee Verdugo), two children, three grandchildren; two sisters; nieces and nephews.

Family will greet relatives and friends on Friday, March 29. 2019 shortly before the 9:30 AM Mass at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave. Barnegat. Private interment will follow in Holy Cross Cemetery under the direction of Barnegat Funeral Home. (www.BarnegatFH.com)
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 26, 2019
