Anthony (Tony) Grzebyk
Toms River - Anthony (Tony) Grzebyk, 102, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully at his home on Friday, November 8, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY to Polish parents. Tony moved to Poland with his parents as a young child and returned to the U.S. as a teenager. He then lived and worked in New York City. One of his first places of employment was in a bakery where he worked overnight for just room and board. Anthony joined the Army during WWll and served in the Northern Africa and European campaigns. He was wounded during the war and was awarded a Bronze Star for his heroic service. After the war he worked as a coal miner in Pennsylvania for a couple of years before joining the U.S. Postal Service in Wallington, NJ. During his time as a mailman, he lived in Passaic and Lake Hopatcong, NJ. After retirement in 1983, Tony moved to Toms River, NJ. He was a parishioner at St. Maximilian Kolbe Church in Toms River and a proud member of the . Tony enjoyed taking care of his house and garden, eating out with friends, talking to just about anybody and enjoying an occasional scotch and soda. He was always a very active man and that, combined with the aerobic demands of his mail route was probably a significant contributor to his longevity. And last, but not least, Tony was a very generous man to both his friends and family. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed.
Tony is preceded in death by his brothers Edward of Rzeszow, Poland and Steve of East Rutherford, NJ; sister Wiktoria Galas of Rzeszow, Poland and his longtime living companion Jeannie Umhauer of Toms River, NJ He is survived by 4 nieces, Krystyna Bucky of Ashford, Va, Myra Grzebyk of Clifton, NJ, Dianna Grzebyk Knowles of Clifton, NJ and Lidia Olejniczak of Rzeszow, Poland; his sister-in-law, Kay Grzebyk of East Rutherford, NJ and cousins.
Visiting hours will be held from 5 - 8 pm on Wednesday November 13, 2019 at Quinn-Hopping Funeral Home 26 Mule Road Toms River, NJ. A funeral mass will be held on Thursday at 9:30 am at St. Maximilian Kolbe RC Church in Toms River. Burial will follow at Brig. Gen. Wm. C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery in Wrightstown, NJ. Condolences and memories may be shared with the family by visiting www.quinn-hoppingfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2019