Dr. Anthony J. Bruno
Lincroft - Dr. Anthony J. Bruno, of Lincroft, NJ, and Naples, FL passed away peacefully at his home on March 2, 2020, at the age of 89. He was the son of James and Jenny (Gualtieri) Bruno. Born in Red Bank, NJ and raised in Little Silver, Dr. Bruno settled his family and practiced internal medicine until his retirement in the Middletown Area. He began his career as a physician in 1962 and practiced in the area for over 50 yrs. He was affiliated with Riverview Medical Center. He attended and graduated from Muhlenberg College and Hahnemann Medical School, interned at The Jersey City Medical Center and did his residency in Internal Medicine at the VA Center in East Orange and at Mt. Sinai Medical Center in N.Y. During his distinguished career, Dr. Bruno counted among his many achievements his appointments as President of the Medical Staff, Chief of Medicine and Co-Director of the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit, all at Riverview Medical Center. He was also honored by Riverview with the Prestigious Physicians of the Year Award. An especially proud moment was when the Harry J. Zobel Foundation named the Family Consultation Room outside of the Critical Care unit at Riverview in his honor as a "Physician who exemplified the spirit of caring and compassion". Renowned for his praiseworthy skills and dedication, he was beloved by his patients and would receive many a letter thanking him for his compassion, knowledge and expertise through happy and sad times.
Dr. Bruno was also a fierce competitor on the tennis courts and golf links. Golf was his passion and you could find him every other Wednesday and weekend up at his beloved Beacon Hill Country Club, where he was known as "Doc" and was a member for over 50 yrs. He was also a member of The Olde Cypress Country Club in Naples Fl.
Above all else, Dr. Bruno loved his family and they adored him. He is survived by his beloved wife of 62 yrs. Barbara, his four children, Jamie (Vince) Lombardo, Camp Hill, Pa, Michael (Bridget) Bruno, Rumson, NJ, William Bruno, Naples, FL and Karen Bruno, Red Bank, NJ and 5 grandchildren, Ryan Lombardo, Bradford Lombardo, A.J. Bruno, Brittany Bruno and Brooke Bruno. He was predeceased by parents James and Jenny and his brother Fredrick and leaves behind two brothers James Bruno, Tinton Falls, NJ, Richard Bruno, Palm Beach Gardens, Fl and a brother-in-law Burton (Carolyn) Beam, Neptune, N.J. He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of his life will be Thursday, March 5th from 2:00 - 4:00 pm and 7:00 - 9:00 pm at the John E. Day Funeral Home 85 Riverside Ave. Red Bank, NJ 07701. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:15 am Friday, March 5th at St. Leo the Great R.C. Ch. 50 Hurley's Lane Lincroft, N.J. with interment immediately following at Mt. Olivet Cemetery 100 Chapel Hill Rd. Red Bank, NJ 07701
Donations in honor of Doctor Anthony J. Bruno to of NJ 425 Eagle Rock Ave #203 Roseland, NJ 07068 or the Lymphoma Research Association Wall St. Plaza 88 Pine St. STE: 2400 N.Y., N.Y. 10005 appreciated.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020