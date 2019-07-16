|
Anthony J. Bruschetta
Pt. Pleasant - Anthony J. Bruschetta, 62, of Pt. Pleasant passed away Sunday July 14, 2019 at his residence. He was born in Jersey City, NJ and lived in Elizabeth before moving to Pt. Pleasant in 1988.
Anthony was an Auto Technician and Shop Foreman for Princeton Land Rover in Princeton for many years. He loved to ride his Harley and was a big Giants fan.
Surviving is his wife Catherine Harasymczuk Bruschetta, his son Joseph Bruschetta, two daughters Catherine Bruschetta and Christina Beyerle and her husband Ray, a granddaughter Brianna and his brother Epifanio Bruschetta.
Visitation will be Wednesday July , 17 2019 from 2-4 PM and 7-9 PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Hwy. 88, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be held Thursday July 18, 2019 at 11:00am at St. Martha's Church, Pt. Pleasant. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers donations to the family would be appreciated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 16, 2019