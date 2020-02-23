Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Anthony J. Dellapietra

Eatontown - Anthony J. Dellapietra, 91 of Eatontown, died Saturday, February 22, 2020. Born in Derby, CT, he had lived in Long Branch and Tinton Falls before moving to Eatontown. Tony was a monument setter for Long Branch Monument Company for over 50 years before retiring in 2003. He was an avid bowler, played softball and enjoyed horse trail riding, darts, hunting and gardening. Tony was a parishioner of Star of the Sea Church of Christ the King Parish and served his Country honorably in the US Army.

He is predeceased by his wife, Mary and his daughter Debra Ann Steinhauser. Surviving are his grandson, Steven Steinhauser and his fiancee, Jessica Recorl and their children, Rowan, Stevie and Griffin; 2 sisters and brothers-in-law, Gloria and Leland Wersinger; Carolyn and Don Mazza; his daughter, Donna Wuest and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25 from 5-8 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Ave in Long Branch. Funeral, Wednesday, 9 am at the funeral home followed by a 10 am Mass at Star of the Sea Church. Interment will be at Woodbine Cemetery in Oceanport. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 23 to Feb. 24, 2020
