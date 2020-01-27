|
Anthony J. Ferrara
Eatontown - Anthony J. Ferrara, 90, of Eatontown passed away Sunday January 26th at home.
Anthony was born in Newark. He served his country honorably in the United States Army during the Korean war. In 1948, Anthony established Ferrara's Transmission in Bloomfield, NJ.
Anthony was witty, loved to laugh and had a great sense of humor. He enjoyed boating and fishing, with his hand made fishing poles, in Monmouth Beach. He spent many years traveling to South Palm Beach, FL. He spent his winters watching football, especially Penn State and the Green Bay Packers.
Most of all, Anthony loved being with his family. He could be found spending endless hours at the dinner table. Anthony will be missed by all.
Anthony was predeceased by his wife Joan in 2011. Surviving are his children Anthony J., Brooklyn, Michael J. & his wife Teresa, West Long Branch and Joan Todaro & her husband Joseph, Tinton Falls; his sisters Flo Cafaro, Jean DeFranco, Ninfa Costa & Quinta Maglione; his grandchildren Michael & Tako Ferrara, Matthew & Lindsay Ferrara, Jacqueline Todaro and Leighann Todaro and his great grandchildren Michael, Tyler & Matthew Ferrara.
Visitation Wednesday, January 29th 4:00-8:00 pm at the Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. Mass of Christian burial Thursday, January 30th 10:30 am at Church of St. Catharine, 108 Middletown Road, Holmdel. Entombment to follow in Holmdel Mausoleum. To share a favorite memory or messages of condolence, please visit Anthony's page of tributes at www.holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020