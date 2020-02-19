|
|
Anthony J. Ianiro
Brick, NJ - Anthony "Tony" Ianiro, Jr, 68 of Brick, New Jersey, passed away peacefully on Sunday, February 16th, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune with his loving family by his side. Friends are invited to pay their respects to the family on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Oldbridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736 on Saturday, from 12pm to 3pm with a catholic prayer service at 2:30pm.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020