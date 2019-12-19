|
|
Anthony J. Latacz
Waretown - Anthony J. Latacz, 68, of Waretown, NJ, formerly of Bayonne, NJ, passed away on Tuesday, December 17, 2019. Prior to retirement, he was a police officer with the NJ/NY Port Authority, Staten Island, NY. Visiting hours will be Sunday, December 22, 2019, 5pm to 9pm at Maxwell-Tobie Funeral Home, 573 Mill Creek Road, Manahawkin, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, 11am at St. Mary's Church, 747 W. Bay Ave., Barnegat, NJ. Entombment to follow, Ocean County Memorial Park, Waretown, NJ. For full obituary, please visit www.maxwelltobiefh.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019