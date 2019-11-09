|
Anthony Joseph DiMeo
Freehold Twp. - Anthony Joseph DiMeo, 88, of Freehold Township passed away at home on Saturday, October 26, 2019. He was born in Newark.
He served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War.
He was a member of the Philip A. Reynolds Detachment, Marine Corps League.
Mr. DiMeo was a teamster for St. Johnsbury Trucking Company, Kearny.
His wife, Catherine Bronzo DiMeo, died in 2009.
He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather who enjoyed spending time with his family.
Surviving are two sons, Bix DiMeo and wife Julia Adler and Christian DiMeo and girlfriend Wendy Pellegrino; a daughter, Terry DiMeo-Mesce and husband Ralph Mesce; grandchildren, Cassandra Quarantello and husband Gregory, Gabriel DiMeo-Mesce, Jake DiMeo and wife Alicia Collura, Colin DiMeo and wife Kelsey Hanrahan, Nicholas Barcia-DiMeo, and Maria Barcia; and a great granddaughter, Every Reign Quarantello.
Private services were held under the direction of the Higgins Memorial Home, Freehold.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019