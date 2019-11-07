Services
Celebration of Life
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Holmdel Funeral Home
26 South Holmdel Road
Holmdel, NJ
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Benedict's RC Church
165 Bethany Road
Holmdel, NJ
Anthony Joseph Fernicola Obituary
Anthony Joseph Fernicola

Holmdel - Anthony Joseph Fernicola, 90 years young, passed away Tuesday evening peacefully surrounded by his loved ones. Anthony Joseph Fernicola born on Nichols Street, the sixth child to Anthony and Rose Fernicola in the Ironbound section of Newark, who later grew up in Vailsburg. After marrying his wife Josephine Palma Fucci and having three of their four children Donna Maria, Richard Anthony and Anthony John, they moved to the I section of Strathmore in the town Matawan/Aberdeen and lived there for the next forty-five years. While in Strathmore, they had their fourth son Christopher Anthony.

Anthony served in the United States Navy during peacetime, after the second World War and before Korea, on the USS Roosevelt in the Mediterranean Sea. He was a proud American who was also a member of the Newark Iron Dukes. Anthony was an avid baseball lover on and off the field. He played for the Navy and later, third base softball for years, into his fifties, with a bunch of great guys on the A's team in Matawan.

Anthony worked as a Boilerman Engineer at Mannkraft Corrugated Box Corporation in Newark until he retired in July of 1996. In September 1996. he opened a flag store and gift shop with his wife Josephine and their son Christopher called the Front Porch Emporium. Anthony, Josephine and Christopher ran the business for the next eighteen years in the friendly shore town of Keyport, New Jersey, where they met so many wonderful customers, they still call friends today.

Survived by his wife Josephine, his daughter Donna Foti, sons Richard and wife Kathy, Anthony and wife Ivette, and Christopher and his partner Antonios Fatoras. Also surviving, his grandchildren Vincent Foti and girlfriend Stephanie, Rachel and Robert Foti, Steven and Alice, Jessica, Matthew, Anthony, and Christopher and Antonios' two beagles, Holly and Alice; and many loving nieces and nephews from both sides of the family. Anthony was the last survivor of his loving brothers and sisters Frank, Carmella, Joseph, Marie and Violet.

The celebration of Anthony's life will be held on Friday, November 8th from 4:00 - 8:00 pm at Holmdel Funeral Home, 26 South Holmdel Road, Holmdel. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place Saturday, November 9th at 10:00 am in St. Benedict's RC Church, 165 Bethany Road, Holmdel. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the , act.alz.org.

For messages of condolence, please visit Anthony's page of tributes at www. holmdelfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
