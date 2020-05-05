Anthony Joseph Frizalone
Manalapan - It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Anthony Joseph Frizalone, age 28, May 4, 2020 in Manalapan, New Jersey.
Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was a long time resident of Manalapan. He previously resided in Fairbanks, AK, Macon, GA and Delray Beach, FL before recently returning to his hometown. He graduated from Manalapan High School in 2009 and then attended Coastal Carolina University before joining the United States Army.
Anthony loved the game of football, loved watching the New York Jets winning or losing. He played Pop Warner Football and then played through High School. He was loud and outspoken and was always surrounded by friends. We will miss his smile. God has finally set him free.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Essner and husband Glenn Essner; his father William Frizalone and wife Theresa Frizalone; his siblings; Janine and Nicholas; his step-siblings, Patrick, Christopher, and Samantha Essner, and Warren Kocurek, his maternal grandmother, Josephine Niccoli; his paternal grandmother Josephine Frizalone, as well as his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Rudolph Niccoli and paternal grandfather William Frizalone.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Anthony's name to Shatterproof.Org
Manalapan - It is with deepest sorrow we announce the passing of Anthony Joseph Frizalone, age 28, May 4, 2020 in Manalapan, New Jersey.
Born in New Brunswick, New Jersey, he was a long time resident of Manalapan. He previously resided in Fairbanks, AK, Macon, GA and Delray Beach, FL before recently returning to his hometown. He graduated from Manalapan High School in 2009 and then attended Coastal Carolina University before joining the United States Army.
Anthony loved the game of football, loved watching the New York Jets winning or losing. He played Pop Warner Football and then played through High School. He was loud and outspoken and was always surrounded by friends. We will miss his smile. God has finally set him free.
He is survived by his mother, Laura Essner and husband Glenn Essner; his father William Frizalone and wife Theresa Frizalone; his siblings; Janine and Nicholas; his step-siblings, Patrick, Christopher, and Samantha Essner, and Warren Kocurek, his maternal grandmother, Josephine Niccoli; his paternal grandmother Josephine Frizalone, as well as his aunts, uncles, and cousins.
He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Rudolph Niccoli and paternal grandfather William Frizalone.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made in Anthony's name to Shatterproof.Org
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 5 to May 7, 2020.