Anthony Joseph Giordano
Anthony Joseph Giordano

Toms River - Anthony (Tony) J. Giordano, 83, of Toms River, NJ, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, June 25, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Orange, NJ, to Joseph Giordano and Mary Giordano (Marinelli), he grew up in East Orange while playing a mean accordion throughout his youth. He attended Seton Hall Prep and Seton Hall University graduating with a BS in Business. In 1963 he married his sweetheart, pretty Miss Peggy (Margaret) Bottino and they began their life in West Orange. In 1972 they moved permanently to their summer residence in Ortley Beach where they raised their family and opened his most well known establishment, the Wobbly Barn in Toms River. Shore life suited Tony as enjoyed his daily swims up and down his lagoon on Tunney Avenue. After being in the restaurant business for many years in North Jersey and the Jersey Shore, he then embarked upon his career as an insurance agent and enjoyed helping and guiding many friends and associates throughout the years. Tony is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years Peggy (Margaret) Giordano, daughters Alyse Giordano Vella and husband David , Toniann Giordano Morris and husband Adam , his cherished Dana Giordano and son Daniel Giordano and his 3 loving grandchildren, Matthew, Andrew and Christopher Vella who will miss their Pa Tony dearly. He is also survived by his brothers and sisters in laws, Jules and Joan McMillan, Joseph and Janice Bottino and many nieces and nephews and his good friends and caretakers, Fernando and Joanne Reinoso, Justin and Nicole. Visiting will be Monday 12:00 noon until 2:00pm at the Silverton Memorial Funeral ome 2482 Church Rd., Toms River. A funeral service will begin at 2:00pm at the funeral home. Cremation will be private. www.silvertonmemorial.com




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
