Anthony Joseph "Tony" Neri
1942 - 2020
Anthony Joseph "Tony" Neri

Oakland, TN - Anthony Joseph "Tony" Neri, age 77, resident of Oakland, Tennessee and husband of the late Sandra Neri, departed this life Wednesday morning, July 8, 2020 in Cordova, Tennessee.

Tony was born November 7, 1942 in Jersey City, New Jersey, the son of the late Francesco Neri and Tommasina Maria D'Angelo Neri. He received his Bachelor of Science degree in Biology and his Master's degree in Special Education. He served his country as a Corpsman in the United States Navy and was married August 8, 1964 to Sandra Neri. Tony was employed as a high school biology teacher for many years before his retirement in 2000. He was a member of St. Philip the Apostle Catholic Church in Somerville, the Knights of Columbus, the Lion's Club and was a board member for Lakeland Parks and Recreation. He enjoyed making ceramics in earlier years.

Mr. Neri is survived by his son, Chris Neri and his wife, Kristy Neri of Oakland, Tennessee and four grandchildren, Christopher Neri II, Carmela Neri, Anthony Neri and Liam Neri.

A graveside service and burial will be held on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 11:30 am at Fair View Cemetery, Middletown.

Arrangements under the direction of John F. Pfleger Funeral Home.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Graveside service
11:30 AM
Fair View Cemetery
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
July 10, 2020
So sorry to hear this sad news.
Melanie Cicerello
