1/1
Anthony K. Lanni
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony K. Lanni, 34, of Wall passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020. Anthony was born in South Plainfield and raised in Wall Township. He was a graduate from Wall High School and received his master's degree from Kean University. Anthony was always willing to help someone no matter what. He loved his family so much and they loved him unconditionally. Anthony was welcomed home by God in heaven after his struggled with his addiction. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.

Anthony is survived by his beloved parents Anthony "Tony" and Jaynellen (nee Racicot) Lanni of Wall; his loving siblings Elizabeth Lanni and her fiancé Steven Riley of Brick and John Michael Lanni of Neptune.

Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Thursday July 16, 2020 at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pride Center of Staten Island 25 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 13 to Jul. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Orender Family Home
2643 Old Bridge Rd
Manasquan, NJ 08736
(732) 528-5500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Orender Family Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved