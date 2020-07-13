Anthony K. Lanni, 34, of Wall passed away on Sunday July 12, 2020. Anthony was born in South Plainfield and raised in Wall Township. He was a graduate from Wall High School and received his master's degree from Kean University. Anthony was always willing to help someone no matter what. He loved his family so much and they loved him unconditionally. Anthony was welcomed home by God in heaven after his struggled with his addiction. He will be missed by his aunts, uncles, cousins, and many friends.
Anthony is survived by his beloved parents Anthony "Tony" and Jaynellen (nee Racicot) Lanni of Wall; his loving siblings Elizabeth Lanni and her fiancé Steven Riley of Brick and John Michael Lanni of Neptune.
Family and friends are invited to attend a visitation on Wednesday July 15, 2020 from 4-7 pm at Orender Family Home for Funerals 2643 Old Bridge Road Manasquan, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be 10 am on Thursday July 16, 2020 at St. Rose Church, Belmar. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Pride Center of Staten Island 25 Victory Blvd Staten Island, NY 10301. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.com
.