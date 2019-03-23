|
Anthony L. De Fazio
Long Branch - Anthony L. De Fazio, 74 of Long Branch, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Long Branch, he had lived in Tinton Falls for 2 years before moving back to Long Branch. Anthony was the proprietor of Flowers by Anthony in Oceanport and before retiring he was a driver for Able Medical Transport.
He was predeceased by his wife, Lois De Fazio and his parents, Louis and Jennie De Fazio. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Jillian De Fazio; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Russo and his grandchildren, Christian De Fazio, Jordana De Fazio, Alexandra De Fazio, Adrianna Russo and Dominic Russo.
A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, March 25 from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 8:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 575 Route 28, Building 2, # 2107, Raritan, NJ 08869. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019