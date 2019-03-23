Services
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
732-222-2312
Memorial Gathering
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Service
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
8:00 PM
Damiano Funeral Home
191 Franklin Ave.
Long Branch, NJ 07740
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony Fazio
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony L. De Fazio

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony L. De Fazio Obituary
Anthony L. De Fazio

Long Branch - Anthony L. De Fazio, 74 of Long Branch, died on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at Ocean Medical Center in Brick. Born in Long Branch, he had lived in Tinton Falls for 2 years before moving back to Long Branch. Anthony was the proprietor of Flowers by Anthony in Oceanport and before retiring he was a driver for Able Medical Transport.

He was predeceased by his wife, Lois De Fazio and his parents, Louis and Jennie De Fazio. Surviving are his son and daughter-in-law, Anthony and Jillian De Fazio; his daughter and son-in-law, Jennifer and Michael Russo and his grandchildren, Christian De Fazio, Jordana De Fazio, Alexandra De Fazio, Adrianna Russo and Dominic Russo.

A memorial gathering will be held on Monday, March 25 from 6:00 pm until the time of the service at 8:00 pm at the Damiano Funeral Home, 191 Franklin Avenue in Long Branch. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the , 575 Route 28, Building 2, # 2107, Raritan, NJ 08869. Letters of condolence may be sent through the web at www.damianofuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 23, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now