Anthony M. Antonelli
Anthony M. Antonelli, 86, of Oceanport passed away peacefully at home with his wife by his side on Thursday, November 21, 2019. Born in Hackensack, NJ Anthony lived most of his life in the shore area. He served his country honorably in the United States Air Force as a Airman 2nd Class. Anthony worked as a builder in their family business Antonelli Brothers Builders, West Long Branch, NJ for 35 years, retiring in 1987.
He is predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Margaret Antonelli, brothers, Nicholas Antonelli and Chester Antonelli, sisters, Marie Chasey, Theresa Russo and Christina Ferraro. He is survived by his loving wife of 47 years Elizabeth Jacobson Antonelli, brother, Alfred Antonelli, sister in law, Angie Antonelli, nieces and nephews, Patty Yuzva, Nealey Russo, Joyce Antonelli, Chrissy Russo Figlar, Eric Antonelli and William Chasey Jr., as well as many great nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers donations to in Anthony's memory to a would be greatly appreciated.
A visitation will be held at the Hoffman Funeral Home, 415 Broadway, Long Branch on Monday, November 25, 2019 from 11am until the time of the funeral sercice at 1:00pm.
Interement will follow in Glenwood Cemetery, West Long Branch, NJ. Rememberences and Condolences may be left at www.Hoffmanfuneral.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2019