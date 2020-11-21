Anthony M. Buchko
Wall - After a lengthy battle with depression Anthony M. Buchko, 29 of Wall, NJ died by suicide on November 16, 2020. His tragic loss was unexpected, the family is devastated and will miss him dearly. Anthony was born in Trenton, NJ, and a graduate of Steinert High School. Anthony took pride in being a security guard for the New Jersey State Police and former personal trainer at the Jersey Strong Gym. He previously worked for the Mercer County Park System and the Mercer County Sheriff's Department.
Anthony was known for his kind, genuine nature, spirit, quick wit and sense of humor. He enjoyed golfing, and spending time with his friends and family. His greatest joy in life was his family, and spending as much time with them as possible.
He was the dedicated and loving son of his beloved parents Donald Buchko, Jr. (deceased), Holly Lees, and David Leonardis; brother to his adored sister, Morgan McCleve (and Tyler McCleve); his brother Corey Buchko and his dog, the "Little Angel" Athena. Anthony is now in the loving arms of his beloved father, and his grandparents Irene & John "Jack" Kennedy. Anthony is survived by his grandparents Tom and Deb Lees (WI); and Don and Sherry Olson (AZ); his Aunt Carol Buchko (and Bill, NJ), Aunt Colleen Olson-Hicks (and Bobby AZ), Aunt Mary Colvin (NJ), Uncle John Buchko (and Leah TN), and Uncle Patrick Kennedy (NJ), Aunt Debbie Umhoefer (and Jeff, WI), Uncle Ken Olson (AZ), Uncle Kevin Olson (AZ), and Aunt Dawn Olson-Simpson (and Ray AZ), Uncle Mark Leonardis (and Danielle NJ) and Aunt Marianne Mangiaracina (and Lou NJ); he was the Godfather to his special nephew Emmett LeJeune, along with so many cousins and great cousins.
Contributions in memory of Anthony can be made to www.k9forwarrior.org
, www.k9s4cops.org
, or in the name of his Godson Emmett LeJeune to www.aimingforacceptance.com
, a center for Autism.
There will be calling hours on Sunday, November 22, 2020 from 4:00 to 8:00 PM at Kingston & Kemp Funeral Home, 260 Whitehorse Avenue, Hamilton, NJ. There is a family prayer service from 3PM - 4PM. Due to COVID restrictions, only 35 people will allowed in the building for a celebration of life service, however, the prayer service will be available through Zoom. Please contact a family member for the link.