Holly, Morgan, and Dave,

My heart goes out to all of you!

I remember the day Anthony touched my heart. It was Morgan’s first time having her dental work done and Anthony came in the room with her to be by her side and help her through her first visit! He was a true big brother!

Let all the wonderful memories of Anthony help you through this. He forever live in your heart.

Sending my love, prayers and hugs.

Sherri

Sherri Giordano

Acquaintance