Anthony M. Caputo
Point Pleasant - Anthony M. Caputo, age 76, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Sunday, April 21, 2019, at home surrounded by his family after a brave 10 year battle with Alzheimers. Born and raised in Bayonne, Anthony moved to Point Pleasant in 1971. Until his retirement in 2006, he worked as the manager of the meat department in Pathmark located in Brick. Anthony was a member of the Point Pleasant Board of Health. A devout catholic, Anthony was a founding parishioner and longtime usher at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant and a member of their Holy Name Society. He loved fishing with his grandchildren, gardening, singing, and playing the harmonica. He was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be dearly missed by his family.
Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Marion (Lamonico) Caputo and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Caputo. He is survived by his beloved wife of 56 years who was devoted to her husband's care, Carol (Bakos) Caputo of Point Pleasant; his daughter Maria Caputo and her significant other Kenneth Newbauer of Point Pleasant; his son David A. Caputo and his wife Jeanieve of Point Pleasant; three sisters, Alice Sharkey, Theresa Becker, and Maryann Powanda; his beloved grandchildren, Joshua Caputo USMC, Amanda Caputo, and Christopher Belman; and many nieces and nephews.
A special thank you for the great care he received from Grace Hospice and to his wonderful caregivers of 4 years Gemma, Asia, and Klaudia who showed him constant love and attention.
The family will receive relatives and friends for a viewing on Wednesday, April 24, 2019, from 4PM to 8PM at Colonial Funeral Home, 2170 Highway 88, Brick. A funeral mass will be offered on Thursday at 11:00 AM at St. Martha's RC Church in Point Pleasant. Cremation will be private. Donations in Anthony's name can be made to Alzheimer's of NJ, 425 Eagle Rock Avenue #203, Roseland, NJ 07068. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.colonialfuneralgroup.com
"And I think to myself. . .what a wonderful world."
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 23, 2019