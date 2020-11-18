Anthony M. Panariello
Port Monmouth - Anthony M. Panariello, 49, of Port Monmouth went home to be with the Lord on November 13th, 2020. Born in Bayonne to Rosario and Linda, he grew up there before moving to Union Beach and finally settling in Port Monmouth to raise his beautiful family. He was a Volunteer Fireman for Union Beach and continued his service with them as an Associate Fireman. Anthony was actively working as an Engineer at Path Railroad for the Port Authority of Trans-Hudson for the last 20 years. He enjoyed life, laughter, and many activities. He was an avid NJ Devils, NY Yankees, and Dallas Cowboys fan but most of all he loved and adored his family. He enjoyed family vacations, his children's sports and was truly a family man. Anthony was a volunteer coach, leader in Cub Scouts and Trail Life, and served as an Usher at Calvary Chapel. He was an amazing chef and loved to garden. He was a huge Star Wars fan, loved trains, RC cars, and fishing. Anthony was known for his loud and infectious laugh, his deep love for his family, but most of all his love for Jesus. He is loved by all and will be dearly missed by his family and friends.
He is survived by his wife of 19 years, Andrea (Tufano) Panariello, children, Antonio Michael, Andrew Matthew, Aaron Mark, Angelina Marie, his parents, Rosario and Linda Panariello, sister, Denise Panariello, brother, Michael Panariello and wife Jessica ,nieces and nephews, Austin, Isabella, Peyton, Riley, Kayden, Trevor, Summer, and A.J., brother-in-law, Steven Tufano, and many friends who were like family to him.
A private interment was conducted at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Middletown.
Family and friends are invited to celebrate Anthony's life during a memorial service on Saturday, November 21 beginning 12PM at Calvary Chapel Old Bridge, 123 White Oak Lane, Old Bridge, NJ. In lieu of flowers, donations in Anthony's name can be made to his family and children for their education to; Andrea Panariello, C/O Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Rt 516, Old Bridge NJ 08857. Online condolences may be sent via www.oldbridgefh.com
Arrangements under the care and direction of David L. Hernandez of Old Bridge Funeral Home.