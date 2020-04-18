|
|
Anthony M. Scardaville
Berkeley Twp. - Anthony M. Scardaville, Sr., 87, of Berkeley Twp. passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020 at home. Anthony was a salesman for Hilman, Inc., Marlboro for many years before retiring. Born in Newark, he resided in South Amboy before moving to Berkeley Twp. in 1995. Anthony proudly served in the U.S. Air Force from 1951-1955. Anthony was a parishioner of St. Maxmilian Kolbe R.C. Church. Berkeley Twp. Anthony was predeceased by his wife Joan in 1999. Anthony is survived by 2 sons Anthony Jr. and his wife, Cindy of Jackson, Craig and his wife, Debra of Parlin, his sister Julia Sessing of East Hanover, 4 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Interment will take place privately at Brigadier General William C. Doyle Veterans Cemetery, Arneytown. A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Maxmilian Kolbe R.C. Church at a later date. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Apr. 18 to Apr. 19, 2020