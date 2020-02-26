|
|
Anthony M. Tassillo
Brick - Anthony M. Tassillo, 90, of Brick passed away on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 at Shorrock Gardens Nursing Home in Brick, NJ. Anthony was born in New York City and raised in Jersey City. He lived in Carteret prior to moving to Brick in 1967. In the early 1960' s Anthony was the most influential real estate broker in Jersey City. He went on to open several very successful offices in Carteret and Brick. He was a very caring man who always helped people, he served in the Naval Reserves for 8 years. He was a parishioner of St. Martha's Church in Point Pleasant.
Anthony was predeceased by his son Anthony Tassillo Jr in 1989; his daughter Sharon Boushoi in 2006 and his son Michael Tassillo in 2014. He is survived by his wife Elizabeth Tassillo; his son Donald Tarrant of Belmar; his daughters Barbara Tassillo, Toni Ann Bontorno and her husband Anthony, and Donna Bergquist and her husband Rick all of Brick; his daughter-in-law Chrissy Tassillo of Toms River; his brother John Tassillo of Hackensack, NJ; his sister Joan Capuano of Tampa, FL; his 6 grandchildren Tiffany, Douglas, Nicholas, Darby, Brenden and Ryan; and 5 great grandchildren.
A viewing will be held on Friday, February 28 from 4-8 PM at Weatherhead Young Funeral Home, 885 Mantoloking Road, Brick. A funeral mass will be held on Saturday at 9 AM at St. Martha's Church, Point Pleasant. Interment will follow at Ocean County Memorial Park, Toms River.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2020