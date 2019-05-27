|
Anthony "John" McKenna
Matawan -
Anthony "John" McKenna, 84, a life-long Matawan resident, passed away May 24, 2019. John was born in New York City to Harold and Anne (LeMoine) McKenna. He was raised in Matawan and graduated from Matawan High School. He then went on to earn his Bachelor's degree in Science Education from Monmouth College and Master's degree in Human Development from Fairleigh Dickinson University. He honorably served our country in the US Army from 1954 to 1962.
John was a beloved physics teacher for 30 years at Matawan Regional High School retiring in 1994. He was active in town politics and served on the zoning and planning boards. John and his wife Terry were also very devoted and active communicants of St. Clement's RC Church in Matawan.
He was predeceased by his parents, Harold and Anne McKenna, and his brother and sister-in-law, Harold, Jr. and Frances (Walsh) McKenna.
He is survived by his loving wife of 50 years, Theresa (Walling) McKenna, his devoted sons; John and Thomas of Matawan, and his sister, Antoinette McKenna, of Loveland, CO.
Family and friends may visit Thurs., May 30th from 4-8pm at the Bedle Funeral Home, 212 Main Street, Matawan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Fri., May 31st at 11am at St. Clement's RC Church, 172 Freneau Ave., Matawan. Interment will be private. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.bedlefuneralhomes.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 27, 2019