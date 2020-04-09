Services
Brick - Anthony Michael Poshkus, age 87, passed away on Sunday, April 5, 2020 at Complete Care Green Acres in Toms River. Born in South Boston, MA, Anthony has resided in Brick for the last 35 years. Anthony proudly served in the United States Navy. Before retirement, Anthony worked as an Elevator Mechanic for Local 1 Elevator Constructors. He is predeceased by his sister, Ruth Poshkus. Surviving are his wife, Giselle and his loving children, Michael Poshkus and his wife, Tracey, Cynthia Fitzgerald and her husband, Michael, Richard Poshkus and his wife, Kathy as well as seven grandchildren: Robert, Michael, Jeffrey, Jennifer, Joseph, Jaclyn and Michael Jr. All services were private and held under the direction of O'Brien Funeral Home, Brick. To send condolences please go to www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 9, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -