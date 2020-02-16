|
Anthony Miliano, Jr.
Brick - Anthony E. Miliano, Jr., 94, passed away peacefully on Friday, February 14, 2020 at his home in Brick. Born on February 16, 1925 and left this earth at home to join his predeceased wife, Rose (Prato) Miliano in heaven. Mr. Miliano retired as Detective Lieutenant of the Linden Police Department after 37 years of service. He proudly served his country in the US Navy from 1942-1946 during World War II. He loved to golf and his trips to Atlantic City. He was born in Linden to his predeceased parents, Antonio and Concetta (Rizzo) Miliano and was the last of his 6 siblings, Antoinette, Basil, John, Sam, Rae and Lucy. Mr. Miliano is survived by his loving children; Patti Paolo and husband, Anthony, Connie Roberts and her late husband, William; son, Anthony Miliano and his wife, Jeana; and 2 granddaughters, Deyna Herczig and her husband, Vinnie and Tara Mc Caughey and her husband, Kellen. Visiting will be on Tuesday from 4-8pm at the O'Brien Funeral Home, 505 Burnt Tavern Road, Brick. A Funeral Mass will be offered 11am on Wednesday at St. Martha's RC Church, Point Pleasant. Final interment will be private. For more info or to send condolences please visit www.obrienfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Feb. 16, 2020