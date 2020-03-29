|
Anthony "Tony" Miskiewicz
Anthony (Tony) Miskiewicz, 80, of Beachwood, NJ passed away peacefully at home on Friday March 27, 2020. Tony was born and raised in Kingston PA on April 20, 1939. He met his loving wife Barbara Danielczyk in Larksville, Pa and were married in 1960; they then moved to Plainfield NJ. A year later they moved to North Plainfield and remained there until 1985 at such time they relocated to Beachwood.
Tony was a retired firefighter of 25 years with the North Plainfield Fire Department. He was also a 20 year volunteer member of the North Plainfield EMS and an Army veteran. He was a long time member of the Forked River Elks, the Toms River American Legion and the Retired Fireman's Association which he served as secretary. Tony is survived by his wife of 60 years Barbara and their four children: Tony Miskiewicz and his wife Sally of Shamong, NJ, Robin Gavin and her husband Kevin of Bayville, NJ, Sandy Gartner and her husband George, Forked River, NJ, Donna Layton and her husband Steve, Westminster, MD, eight grandchildren: AJ, Abbey, Nicholas, George, Samantha, Sarah, Katelyn and Autumn. Tony is also survived by his siblings; Myron Miskiewicz and his wife Monica, his sister Barbara Miscavage and her husband George and the late Mary Olshefski, as well as his beloved furry friends Alfie and KC.
Services for Tony were private. A memorial gathering will be held at a future date and time.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Mar. 29 to Mar. 30, 2020