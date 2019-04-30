Services
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
(732) 657-4900
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Oliverie Funeral Home
2925 Ridgeway Road
Manchester, NJ 08759
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM
St John's Church
Lakehurst , NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony DiCaro
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony P. DiCaro

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Anthony P. DiCaro Obituary
Anthony P DiCaro

Manchester - Anthony P DiCaro 86 of Manchester passed away peacefully with his family on Sunday April 28, 2019 at home. Born in Queens, NY he resided in Staten Island for 43 years before moving to Manchester in 2006. He retired from J Walter Thompson in New York City as an accountant in 1989. He was active in the Henry Stolzenthales Knights of Columbus Council # 1675 in Staten Island. He was a warm, loving person with a dry sense of humor, an avid card player who enjoyed gardening, the Yankees and the Giants. He was proud of his Italian Heritage and was very family orientated. He is predeceased by his first wife Louise of 41 years in 1996. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Frances, son, Joseph (Patricia), daughters, Ellen DiCaro-Azzato and Laura (Joseph) Castellano all of Staten Island, step-children, Danielle (Paul), Jeffrey (Catherine), 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph, Frank, Anthony (Lauren), Lauren, Michael (Alisen) and Jacquelyn, step-grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Brandon and Mia Rose, and great grandchildren, Avery & Ciro, Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Mass is Wednesday 11 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now