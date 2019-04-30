|
Anthony P DiCaro
Manchester - Anthony P DiCaro 86 of Manchester passed away peacefully with his family on Sunday April 28, 2019 at home. Born in Queens, NY he resided in Staten Island for 43 years before moving to Manchester in 2006. He retired from J Walter Thompson in New York City as an accountant in 1989. He was active in the Henry Stolzenthales Knights of Columbus Council # 1675 in Staten Island. He was a warm, loving person with a dry sense of humor, an avid card player who enjoyed gardening, the Yankees and the Giants. He was proud of his Italian Heritage and was very family orientated. He is predeceased by his first wife Louise of 41 years in 1996. Surviving are his wife of 22 years, Frances, son, Joseph (Patricia), daughters, Ellen DiCaro-Azzato and Laura (Joseph) Castellano all of Staten Island, step-children, Danielle (Paul), Jeffrey (Catherine), 7 grandchildren, Jennifer, Joseph, Frank, Anthony (Lauren), Lauren, Michael (Alisen) and Jacquelyn, step-grandchildren, Amanda, Alex, Brandon and Mia Rose, and great grandchildren, Avery & Ciro, Visitation is Tuesday 2-4 & 7-9 PM at Oliverie Funeral Home 2925 Ridgeway Rd Manchester. Funeral Mass is Wednesday 11 AM at St John's Church, Lakehurst with cremation to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation 230 East Ohio Street, Suite 500 Chicago, Illinois 60611. For directions, or to send online condolences, please visit our website at www.oliveriefuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Apr. 30, 2019