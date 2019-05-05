|
|
Anthony P. Racioppi
- - Anthony P. Racioppi, 93, born in Newark NJ December 10, 1925.
He graduated from Barringer High School in Newark NJ and continued on to receive a Masters Degree in Education from Newark State College. He is survived by Silvia Racioppi (wife) of 67 years. He began his career with the Red Bank Board of Education as a Physical Education & Health teacher and completed his career as Principal with the Middletown Board of Education.
He is survived by Dean & Betty Racioppi (son), William Valenti (son-in-law), Jo Anne & Craig Burkholder (daughter), Mark & Julie Racioppi (son) eight grandchildren and six great grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his daughter Angela Valenti.
A Funeral Mass is being celebrated Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Saint Denis Catholic Church, Manasquan, NJ at 10 AM.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saint Edward Catholic Church Food Pantry 144 N. County Road, Palm Beach FL 33480.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 5, 2019