Anthony P. Ventura
Neptune - Anthony P. Ventura lovingly known as "Tony", age 92, beloved father and grandfather, passed away on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune. Tony was born in Southampton, Long Island, New York on January 24, 1927 and moved to Neptune Township in 1939.
Tony served his country as a Seaman 1st Class with the Unites States Navy during World War II. On January 5, 1945, he joined the Navy at the age of 17. He served on several ships with his final assignment being on the Destroyer USS Barton DD722, which he served on until his honorable discharge in July of 1946. The Barton was part of Halsey's 7th fleet escorting 10 submarines to within 10 miles of Tokyo Bay during the surrender ceremonies which led to the signing of the peace treaty.
Tony attended the Academy of the Arts in Newark, New Jersey, as well as Pratt Institute and the Arts Students League in New York City. Some of his memberships included: American Watercolor Society, Hudson Valley Art Association, The Salmagundi Club, North Shore Art Association, Knickerbocker Artists Association, and New Jersey Watercolor Society (Past President). He has been the recipient of over 150 prestigious state and national awards, and his work has been featured in magazines and books. Tony has maintained an art studio in his home for over 55 years, where he loved teaching art classes to his students.
Tony was a devout Catholic and had a special devotion to Our Lady of Fatima, which was always reflected in his gentle, kind and loving nature.
Tony proudest achievement and biggest joy in his life was his family. He is predeceased by his beloved wife Barbara in 1990. Surviving are his children; Tina Adamitis and her husband John, Mark Ventura and his wife Mia, Paul Ventura and his wife Patrice; his grandchildren, Jessica and her husband Jay, John and his wife Sara, Brandon, Andrew, Nicholas, Marisa, Noelle, and Julia; his brothers, John and Joe. He will be dearly missed by his family, friends, and students.
Viewing will be held on Thursday, January 9, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Ely Funeral Home, 3316 Route 33, Neptune. A Funeral Mass will be offered on Friday, January 10 at 11:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Roman Catholic Church, Asbury Park, followed by the interment at Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune. Condolences may also be offered online at www.elyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020