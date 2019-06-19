|
|
Anthony "Tony" Papetti
Holmdel - Anthony R. Papetti, fondly known as "Tony", 94, of Holmdel, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, June 16, 2019. Anthony was born on June 1,1925 in Elizabeth to Alfred and Santina (DeStefano) Papetti. He was raised in Elizabeth and then moved to Hillside in 1989, before settling in Holmdel in 1999. He was a retired proprietor along with his brother Arthur of Papetti 's Hygrade Egg Products in Elizabeth. Anthony was a benefactor to many Catholic charities. Anthony served on various boards including the Summit Bank and St. Elizabeth's Hospital (now known as Trinitas Hospital) where he became man of the year. He was a member of the Order Sons of Italy in America (Sylvester Grande Lodge) and he was an active member of both St. Anthony's Church in Elizabeth and St. Catharine's Church in Holmdel.
He was predeceased by his parents, Alfred and Santina (DeStefano) Papetti and his brother, Arthur N. Papetti. Anthony is survived by his devoted wife of 65 years, Lillian (Urso) Papetti, his loving children, Al Papetti of Colts Neck and Stephen Papetti and his wife, Janice of Holmdel, and his cherished grandchildren, Julia Papetti-DeTommaso and her husband Vincent, Anthony Stephen, Ava, Lily, Toni and Carla Papetti and his dear great-granddaughter, Caterina DeTommaso. Anthony is also the cherished uncle of Tina and Frank Noll, AJ and Mindy Papetti, Mary Barbara Papetti and Ryan Granito, and Debbie and Gary Seals. He also leaves behind many great nieces and nephews. Tony will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.
Family and friends are invited to visit on Wednesday, June 19th from 3:30 to 8:30 PM and Thursday, June 20th from 9:15 to 10 AM at the Shore Point Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 3269 State Hwy/Rt 35 N, Hazlet. Mass of Christian Burial, Thursday, June 20th at 10:45 AM, St. Catharine's R.C. Church, Holmdel. Entombment, Holmdel Cemetery Mausoleum, Holmdel. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visits, www.shorepointfh.com.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 19, 2019