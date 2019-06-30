|
|
Anthony Pasciuto Jr.
Wall - "Tony" Anthony Pasciuto Jr., 62, Wall resident, passed away after a long battle with Huntington's disease, on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by family. Tony had a love for horses, working side by side with one of his favorite uncles "Red" Pasciuto, grooming, training and racing the horses. He was a collector of trading cards and comic books and a fan of the NY Jets. He was a thoughtful, caring and generous soul.
Tony was predeceased by his parents Irene and Anthony Pasciuto, his sister Gina and Uncle Rob "Red" Pasciuto. Surviving are his brother Dino; three sisters and brothers-in-law Cami and Chip Farruggio, Lauren and Chris Vella and Dana and Todd Pasciuto- Gordon; four nieces, his goddaughter Chelsea, Nicole (Steve), Louise and Althea; four nephews Mark (Kelly), John, Dean, and Gus. Tony is also survived by a great niece, great-nephews, as well as many aunts, uncles, and cousins. Tony was loved and will be missed by all.
Arrangements are under the care of Orender Family Home for Funerals, 2643 Old Bridge Road, Manasquan, NJ 08736. Memorial donations may be made in Anthony Pasciuto's name to Huntington's Disease Society of America-NJ Chapter, 230 Diamond Spring Road, PO Box 943, Denville, NJ 07834. To send condolences to the family please visit www.orenderfamilyhome.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 30, 2019