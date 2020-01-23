|
Anthony Pasquale DeSpirito, M.D.
Anthony, devoted father and grandfather and a long-time resident of Interlaken and Asbury Park, passed away in Sarasota, Florida on January 14th, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Anthony was born on November 30,1925 in Newark. He grew up in a neighborhood full of friends and a large extended family. He enjoyed working in his father's pharmacy and spending summers with cousins in Asbury Park and Belmar. He was a graduate of West Side High School, The Catholic University of America (CUA) and Georgetown University Medical School.
Anthony's medical career as a pediatrician spanned more than 50 years. He was a founding partner of Pediatric Associates in Neptune and Marlboro. He established New Jersey's first Child Evaluation Clinic dedicated to helping children with behavioral, developmental and learning challenges at Jersey Shore Medical Center (JSMC). Anthony served as Chief of Pediatrics, Director of the Pediatric Educational Program, and Director of Medical Education at JSMC. Anthony was a Clinical Associate Professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the Robert Wood Johnson Medical School of Rutgers University. He was a member of the American Medical Association, Diplomate of the American Board of Pediatrics, and a Fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics. He also served on the Executive Board of the American Academy of Pediatrics.
Anthony and his family were communicants of The Church of the Holy Spirit for nearly 60 years. He was an avid golfer and a member of Deal Golf and Country Club for many years. Anthony enjoyed traveling, especially to Lake Placid, NY and Italy with his family. He delighted in playing cards, board games and bocce with friends and family.
Anthony was predeceased by his parents, Pasquale and Anna, his wife, JoAnn Taylor and their son, Anthony Taylor, their infant son, Anthony Martin and his second wife, Joan. He is survived by his daughters JoAnn and husband James McKenna, Lake Placid, NY; Mary Ellen and husband Philip Bane, Reston, VA; and daughter Constance Heath, Navesink, NJ; grandchildren, Taylor, James Anthony and wife Brittany and Elizabeth McKenna, and Melissa, David and Abigayle Heath; and great-grandchildren, Leo Anthony, Drew and Nazaré McKenna. He is also survived by his loving friend, Jo Evans of Sarasota and his sister and brother-in-law, Phyllis and Casper Bocina, their family and many cousins.
Anthony's family will receive relatives and friends from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday, January 26th at the James T. Buckley Funeral Home, 509 Second Avenue, Asbury Park. New Jersey. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered on Monday, January 27th at 10:30 a.m. at The Church of the Holy Spirit (Mother of Mercy Parish), Asbury Park. Internment will be in Mount Calvary Cemetery, Neptune, New Jersey.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of his son to the Anthony T. DeSpirito Scholarship at The Catholic University of America, 620 Michigan Avenue, NE, McMahon Hall - 209, Washington, D.C. 20064.
Published in Asbury Park Press from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020