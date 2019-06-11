Resources
Anthony R. Gallo

Whiting - Anthony Gallo of Whiting passed away June 5,2019 at home. Born in Rome, Italy, he came to America in 1955. He was employed by Neptune Township Board of Education for 20 years before his retirement in 2004. He had previously been owner and operator of Berkeley Shell in Bayville, N.J. Surviving are his wife Judy Gallo of 40 years; his son Anthony P. Gallo of Hot Springs, Arkansas; Granddaughter Gabriella Gay; Great granddaughters Ella and Finley Rose Gay, also of Arkansas; Sister Anna Robichaud; Brothers Mike Gallo of Jackson, Robert Gallo deceased, Corrado Gallo of Toms River, Julio Gallo of Beachwood.

Also Survived by many nieces and nephews.

Cremation will be private.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 11, 2019
