Dr. Anthony R. Garruto
Sarasota, FL - Dr. Anthony R. Garruto of Sarasota, FL and Red Bank, NJ passed away on March 27, 2019 at Sarasota Memorial Hospital due to complications from pneumonia.
He was born in Elizabeth, NJ on May 26, 1932 to the late Mary and Raymond Garruto where he grew up and graduated from Thomas Jefferson HS. He graduated cum laude with a BS degree from the University of Notre Dame in 1954. He then served as a Lieutenant JG in the US Navy. He obtained his medical degree in 1960 from Loyola U Stritch School of Medicine, Chicago. While in medical school, he married his college sweetheart, Margaret (Peggy) Murray. He and his wife settled in Monmouth County where he practiced medicine for 42 years.
Dr. Garruto had a long and distinguished career as a family physician and was loved dearly by his patients and associates. He served as a Charter Member of the American Board of Family Practice and Board of Trustees of the American Academy of Family Physicians. He was Chief of Family Practice and a Trustee at Bayshore Community Hospital in Holmdel and was one of the founding members of that hospital. He was honored as Physician of the Year 2002 at Bayshore. He was also Asst. Clinical Professor of Family Practice at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. During retirement, he volunteered at the Parker Family Clinic, Red Bank and Friendship Center, Venice, FL.
He was a long-time member of the Monmouth Beach Bath and Tennis Club where he enjoyed spending summers with family and friends. His love of all things nautical persisted throughout his life and he could often be found on a boat or by the ocean with a fishing rod in hand. He shared his appreciation for his Italian heritage with his family, loved to play the piano, read, and travel. Few things were as important to him as family traditions and family gatherings. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Peggy, four children and their spouses; Maria and Jeff Fallon, Regina and Ed Nugent, Ray and Sue Garruto, Anthony and Kaye Garruto, and seven grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to .
Visitation is Sun., April 14th, 2-5 PM at John Day Funeral Home, 85 Riverside Ave., Red Bank. A funeral mass will be held on Mon., April 15th, 11 AM at St. Michael's Church, 800 Ocean Ave., West End.
