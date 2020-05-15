Anthony "Poppy" Riccio
Anthony "Poppy" Riccio, 90 of Point Pleasant Beach passed away peacefully in his home with his loving family by his side on May 10, 2020.
Anthony was born and raised in Jersey City. Anthony and his father Louis joined together as a used car dealer back in 50's. This led to purchasing a Datson dealership which was later remaned as Ricks Nissan. He was a car dealer for over sixty years. Right after highschool he enlisted and served in the US Army and Navy. On his best days he could be found making any type of woodworking project (especially clocks), sitting at the inlet watching the boats go by, watching a Giants or Yankee game on TV, or hanging out at his sons' car dealership Brian's Auto Center. He loved going on vacation and enjoyed spending time with his family any chance he had.
Predeceased by his parent's Louie and Elsie Riccio, and brother Marty Riccio. Survived by his loving wife of 67 years Mildred Riccio. Devoted father of his 5 children; Kenneth Riccio, Gary ( Josephine) Riccio, Cheryl Riccio, Patricia (Edward) Ajamian and Brian (Jackie) Riccio. Proud Poppy of 11 grandchildren; Toni ( Rainier) Trinidad, Danielle ( EJ) McCartney, Stephanie ( Gerald) Napolitano, Anthony ( Bridget) Dischler, Michael ( Alex) Ajamian ,Tyler Ajamian, Brian Riccio, Dillan Riccio, Peter Riccio, Catherine Riccio, Timothy Riccio, and 6 great grandchildren; Mason, Luca, Derek, Miranda, Eliana & Marlyn. Big brother to ; Louie ( Eunice) Riccio. Joseph ( Rae) Riccio & David Riccio. Also survived by many niece's, nephews,cousins and friends.
Private services to be held by family. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebratory mass which will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Private services to be held by family. Friends and family are invited to attend a celebratory mass which will be announced at a later time. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the American Cancer Society.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 15 to May 16, 2020.