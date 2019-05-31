|
|
Anthony Rocco Imbriale
Berkeley Twp. - Anthony Rocco Imbriale, 81, passed away May 28, 2019 at home. Anthony was the owner operator of Imbriale Landscaping before retiring. Born in Brooklyn, NY, he lived in Staten Island, NY and Manchester Twp. before moving to Berkeley Twp. Anthony was a 4th degree Knight and 3rd degree Chancellor of the Knights of Columbus Council #12940 and was a parishioner of St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, Berkeley Twp.
Anthony is survived by his loving wife, Rosalie of 60 years. His son, Anthony N. Imbriale, his daughter Laura Imbriale Osborne and her husband, Edward, his sister, Marie Palermo, nieces and nephews.
The family will be receiving relatives and friends 5-9 PM Monday, June 3rd at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Memorial Mass will be celebrated 11:30 AM Tuesday, June 4th at St. Maximilian Kolbe R.C. Church, 130 St. Maximilian Way, Berkeley Twp.
Published in Asbury Park Press on May 31, 2019