Anthony Rockhill
Long Branch - Anthony Rockhill, 60 of Long Branch, NJ entered into eternal life on Thursday, November 28, 2019. He was born in Long Branch and was a life-long resident there.
Mr. Rockhill was an Asst. Supervisor with the Long Branch Housing Authority and was employed there for over 24 years.
Mr. Rockhill was pre-deceased by his parents, Fred and Mary Rockhill. He is survived by his wife Darlene Marino Rockhill, his sister; Bridgett Rockhill, 2 brothers' John and Fred Rockhill and his brother-in-law, Dan Marino.
Relatives & friends are invited to call at the Fiore Funeral Home, 236 Monmouth Rd. Oakhurst, NJ on Monday from 4 - 7 PM and attend funeral services at 6:30 PM. All further services are private and at the convenience of the family. For condolences, please visit www.fiorefuneralhomes.com
Published in Asbury Park Press from Nov. 30 to Dec. 1, 2019