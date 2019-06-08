Services
Lakewood - Anthony "Tony" Ross, age 89, of Lakewood, NJ, passed away with his family by his side on Wednesday June 5, 2019 at the Jersey Shore University Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Tony was born February 28, 1930, and was a resident of Hawthorne, NJ prior to moving to Lakewood in 1999.

Tony had a very successful career as a sales and marketing executive for American Cyanamid. As a dedicated public servant, Tony was a US Marine Corps veteran of the Korean War. He was also a former Mayor of Hawthorne, NJ, a Passaic County Freeholder and an Executive Director of the Passaic County Utilities Authority.

Wife of the late Yvette Tromeur Ross, he is survived by his three daughters, Yvette N. Ross of Silver Beach, NJ, Suzanne and Rick Steele of Chadds Ford, PA, and Renee and Gregor Robertson of Bernardsville, NJ; 6 grandchildren, Lauren Bavuso, John Berry, Courtney Steele-King, Kate Southrey, Nicole and Remi Robertson; 7 great-grandchildren, Luke, Mia and Shane Bavuso, Sloane and Brinn King, Connor Berry, and Yvette Southrey; a brother, Joseph Ross of Hawthorne, NJ and many nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be Sunday, June 9, 2019, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again on Monday, June 10, 2019 from 10 to 11 a.m. at the D'Elia Funeral Home, 1300 Vermont Ave., Lakewood, NJ 08701. His funeral service will be conducted 11 a.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 in the funeral home. Cremation will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131or by visiting the website www.parkinson.org

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.DEliaFuneralHome.com for the Ross family.
Published in Asbury Park Press on June 8, 2019
