Anthony S. Bonfiglio
Toms River - Anthony S. Bonfiglio, 89, of Toms River passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Complete Care at Green Acres. Anthony spent his life as a self-employed barber in Brick. Anthony served in the U.S. Navy. Anthony is survived by his wife Marilyn, 2 daughters Denise Mitchell and Deborah Dallmeyer, his brother Joseph Bonfiglio Jr., his wife Elizabeth, and their 3 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.