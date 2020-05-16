Anthony S. Bonfiglio
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Anthony's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Anthony S. Bonfiglio

Toms River - Anthony S. Bonfiglio, 89, of Toms River passed away Sunday, May 10, 2020 at Complete Care at Green Acres. Anthony spent his life as a self-employed barber in Brick. Anthony served in the U.S. Navy. Anthony is survived by his wife Marilyn, 2 daughters Denise Mitchell and Deborah Dallmeyer, his brother Joseph Bonfiglio Jr., his wife Elizabeth, and their 3 daughters, 3 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Services are private. Arrangements by DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, Lakehurst.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Asbury Park Press from May 16 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home
119 Union Avenue
Lakehurst, NJ 08733
732-657-7868
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved