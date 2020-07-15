Anthony S. Klusewicz Jr.
Marlboro - Anthony S. Klusewicz, Jr. age 77, of Marlboro, passed away on Monday July 14, 2020 away at Bayshore Community Hospital, Holmdel. He was Born in Elizabeth, NJ, to the late Anthony & Anne Klusewicz, Sr. He Proudly Served in the United States Navy before receiving his Honorable Discharge.
Anthony is survived by his loving spouse Theresa; sister-in-law Louise Romeo; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Anthony and Joy Romeo; and Robert & Becky Romeo; stepsisters Janet & husband William Lane; Pam and Robert Clark; stepbrothers; Stanley Szymczak and wife Wendy; and Father Richard Mileski. He will be deeply missed.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 17, 2020 From 8:30am - 10am at Waitt Funeral Home and Cremation Service, 501 Highway 79, Morganville, NJ.
A mass of Christian Burial will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, 10:30 am at Church of St. Catharine's in Holmdel, followed by Entombment in the St. Gabriel's Cemetery, Marlboro.
Donations can be made to the Parish Endowment at St. Catharine's in Honor of Anthony and delivered to the family. Online condolences can be given at www.waittfh.com