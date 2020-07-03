1/1
Anthony Sgro
Bayville - Anthony Sgro Sr., age 73, of Whiting, NJ passed away July 2, 2020. He is predeceased by his mother Elenore Sgro, his father Joseph Sgro, his brother Frank Sgro and his daughter Lori Jean Sgro. He enlisted and served his country in the United States Marine Corps from Oct. 1964 through Sep. 1970, as a Corporal in the 26th Marines, 3rd Marine Division, with 2 tours in Vietnam. After his discharge he had a long career in law enforcement, first as an officer for the New York City Department of Corrections, then as a Probation Officer for Ocean County NJ and finally as a Senior Parole Officer for the State of New Jersey. During his career, he served as President of the NJ State PBA Local 326. He was also a member of the Freemasons and the Veterans of Foreign Wars. He was an avid golfer and fisherman but most of all, he enjoyed being with his family, especially his grandchildren. He is survived by his wife Phyllis Sgro, son John Sgro and wife Teresa, daughter Sherry Lynn VanLew, son Anthony C. Sgro and wife Michelle, son Anthony Sgro Jr. and wife Genine and his nine grandchildren, Christina Sgro, Brianna Sgro, Trevor Sgro, Sean VanLew Jr., Amanda Adler and husband Grant, Ashley Sgro, Sydney VanLew, Jayden Sgro, Shane VanLew, and 2 great grandchildren, Isabella Adler and Grant Adler Jr. The family will receive relatives and friends on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 from 3 to 7pm at the Timothy E. Ryan Home for Funerals O'Connell Chapel, 706 US Hwy 9, Bayville, NJ. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11am at St Barnabas RC Church, 33 Woodland Rd, Bayville, NJ. Burial will follow to Good Luck Cemetery, 53 Haines St E, Lanoka Harbor, NJ. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.ryanfuneralhome.com.




Published in Asbury Park Press from Jul. 3 to Jul. 5, 2020.
