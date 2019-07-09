Services
St Luke's Church
1674 Old Freehold Rd
Toms River, NJ 08755
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church
1674 Old Freehold Rd
Toms River, NJ
Anthony Stephen "Tony" Hertl


1920 - 2019
Anthony Stephen "Tony" Hertl Obituary
Anthony "Tony" Stephen Hertl

- - It is with great sorrow that we inform you that Anthony "Tony" Stephen Hertl passed away. Born on August 9, 1920, Tony departed this life on June 20, 2019, to join his beloved wife, Pat, as they dance up the stairway to heaven.

Tony and Pat raised seven children over their 70-year marriage, and he was blessed with 22 grandchildren, and 5 great grandchildren.

Tony was a veteran of the U.S. Army having served in World War II with the U.S. Army Air Force as a Radio Operator Instructor, where he attained the rank of Corporal. Upon his discharge he joined the New York Police Department for a short stint before entering his lifelong career as a New York City Fireman.

Tony retired from the NYFD in 1976 as a Lieutenant, after having given over 30 years of service to the citizenry of New York.

He could make friends with anyone and loved living in New York. He impressed family with his stories and his worldwide travel experiences with Pat.

Upon his retirement he enjoyed golfing, ballroom dancing, and giving dancing lessons with Pat.

He was an immigrant, a veteran, a photographer, a firefighter, a handyman, a proud Czechoslovakian turned New Yorker turned Jersey man. He lived the fullest life anyone could ask for and would want you to do the same!

He was predeceased by his daughter, Patricia Hertl in 2006. Surviving are his four daughters and sons-in-law Kathleen Walsh and Donald of Manchester, NJ, Maureen Henry and Robert of San Ramon, CA, Regina Hertl and Tom Livingston of Croton-On-Hudson, NY, and Eileen Williams and Francis of Wappinger Falls, NY, two sons and daughters-in-law, Anthony and Rosemary, of Ocean, NJ and Thomas and Lorraine of Bel Air, MD.

A funeral Mass will be held on Friday, July 12, 2019 at 10:30 am, at St. Luke's Roman Catholic Church, 1674 Old Freehold Rd, Toms River, NJ, with private internment of cremains to follow.

In lieu of flowers please consider a contribution to the FDNY Foundation, 9 MetroTech Center Room 5E-9 Brooklyn, NY 11201, or https://www.fdnyfoundation.org/, in his name.
Published in Asbury Park Press on July 9, 2019
