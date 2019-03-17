|
|
Anthony T. Calvino
Manchester Twp. - Anthony T. Calvino, 84, of the Renaissance, Manchester Twp. died March 14, 2019 in the comfort of his home, surrounded by his family. Born in 1934, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Anthony was one of three children born into poverty during the height of the depression. Raised by a single mother, working two jobs to keep her family fed, Anthony and his siblings were latch key children. Life was difficult but there was always love and hard work. To escape poverty, in 1951, Anthony begged his mother to give consent for him to join the navy, a full year before eligibility. Assigned to the USS Strong, an Allen M. Summer-class destroyer, Anthony saw combat during the Korean War, circumnavigating the globe twice. After serving his country, Anthony started his own furniture delivery business. Mark II Express was born and for 35 years served the needs of furniture shoppers in the tri state area. Married in 1962, he and his wonderful wife Carmen, (also a child of the depression) struggled to achieve the American dream. In 1966 that dream became a reality when they purchased their first home in Tottenville, Staten Island. For the next 38 years they raised two boys, two dogs and amassed a wonderful group of friends and memories. Retiring to the Renaissance (Manchester, Twp) in 2004 they spent the next 15 years enjoying community bliss and the pleasant knowledge of never having to shovel snow or mow the lawn. He was a parishioner of St. John's R.C. Church, Lakehurst. Anthony is survived by his loving wife Carmen, of 57 years, 2 sons, Mark of Manhattan, Steven and his wife, Stephanie of Brooklyn, NY, his brother, Edward of West Hampton Beach, NY, his sister, Louise Fernandez of Jackson and his granddaughter Amelia. Visitation Monday, March 18, 4-8pm at DeGraff Lakehurst Funeral Home, 119 Union Ave., Lakehurst. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, Tuesday, 10:00am at St. John's R.C. Church, 619 Chestnut St., Lakehurst followed by interment at Moravian Cemetery, Staten Island, NY.
Published in Asbury Park Press on Mar. 17, 2019